Happy Birthday Kiccha Sudeepa: 9 Candid Moments With Indian Actors From The Actor's Instagram That Are Priceless

One of South cinema's most towering personalities, Kiccha Sudeepa is renowned in film circles for his ability to foster lasting friendships with actors from other industries. As he turns a year older, here's looking at select pictures from his Instagram that are pure gold to be missed. The actor poses here with Amitabh Bachchan during the shoot of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
During an environmental campaign with Power Star Pawan Kalyan. It's also a sweet co-incidence that both actors share the same birthdate i.e September 2
While filming a Bigg Boss Telugu episode with Nagarjuna
Working out with Salman Khan
Candid with Ranveer Singh during the promotional league of 83 in Bengaluru
With fellow Kannadiga Suniel Shetty
During the promotional league of Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha
A sweet moment with Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh
During a promotional shoot for Vikrant Rona with Jacqueline Fernandez
