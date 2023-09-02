Happy Birthday Kiccha Sudeepa: 9 Candid Moments With Indian Actors From The Actor's Instagram That Are Priceless

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 02, 2023

One of South cinema's most towering personalities, Kiccha Sudeepa is renowned in film circles for his ability to foster lasting friendships with actors from other industries. As he turns a year older, here's looking at select pictures from his Instagram that are pure gold to be missed. The actor poses here with Amitabh Bachchan during the shoot of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Instagram: Kiccha Sudeepa

During an environmental campaign with Power Star Pawan Kalyan. It's also a sweet co-incidence that both actors share the same birthdate i.e September 2

Instagram: Kiccha Sudeepa

While filming a Bigg Boss Telugu episode with Nagarjuna

Instagram: Kiccha Sudeepa

Working out with Salman Khan

Instagram: Kiccha Sudeepa

Candid with Ranveer Singh during the promotional league of 83 in Bengaluru

Instagram: Kiccha Sudeepa

With fellow Kannadiga Suniel Shetty

Instagram: Kiccha Sudeepa

During the promotional league of Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha

Instagram: Kiccha Sudeepa

A sweet moment with Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh

Instagram: Kiccha Sudeepa

During a promotional shoot for Vikrant Rona with Jacqueline Fernandez

Instagram: Kiccha Sudeepa

Thanks For Reading!

