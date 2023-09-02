Happy Birthday Kiccha Sudeepa: 9 Candid Moments With Indian Actors From The Actor's Instagram That Are Priceless

One of South cinema's most towering personalities, Kiccha Sudeepa is renowned in film circles for his ability to foster lasting friendships with actors from other industries. As he turns a year older, here's looking at select pictures from his Instagram that are pure gold to be missed. The actor poses here with Amitabh Bachchan during the shoot of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Instagram: Kiccha Sudeepa