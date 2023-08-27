Happy Birthday Jim Sarbh: 5 Underrated, Less-Spoken About Performances By The Actor That Deserve To Be Applauded

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 27, 2023
One of the busiest actors across formats, Jim Sarbh has created a unique filmography for himself, since his debut as the dreaded terrorist in Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-starrer Neerja
As the actor celebrates his birthday on August 27, here's looking at his lesser-talked about performances in films and OTT that don't get their due to their cinematic fate
A Death In The Gunj - As Brian McKenzie, the imposing cousin of Shutu (Vikrant Massey), Jim was assertive and towering, coming across as the overbearing relative
Raabta - Despite the dismal and frankly vapid plot of the Sushant Singh Rajput-Kriti Sanon-starrer, Jim in a dual role playing Zack Merchant/Qaabir, gives the perfect rendition of the possessive lover
Padmaavat - As Alauddin Khilji's loyal aide Malik Kafur, Jim ably portrayed someone who secretly pines for affection and resorts to appeasement, while serving his evil master with utmost loyalty
Gangubai Kathiawadi - As Hamid Fezi, the journalist who rightfully wields his influence to highlight Gangu's (Alia Bhatt) plight, Jim proved that you can be an ally to a woman without seeking anything in return
Four More Shots Please Season 3 - In an otherwise dismal season 3, Jim as Sean Lobo was a refreshing addition to a cast whose antics had left viewers mostly exhausted
Special Mention - Eternally Confused and Eager for Love - As the voiceover for Wiz, who guides Ray (Vihaan Samat) to sexual awakening, Jim is hilarious. Fans and critics were left raving over the actor's ability to entertain with just his voice
