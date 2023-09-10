Happy Birthday Aparna Balamurali: From Soorarai Pottru To Ini Utharam, 5 Films You Must Watch Of The National Award-Winning Actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 10, 2023
Daughter of music director KP Balamurali and Shobha, Aparna Balamurali is the thinking man and woman's actor
With her path-breaking choices, the young actress has carved a niche for herself and is one among the many young recipients of the National Film Award
As she turns a year older on September 11, here's looking at five incredible performances of her's from her filmography, so far
Maheshinte Prathikaaram - 2016 - This Fahadh Faasil-starrer fetched her widespread recognition where Aparna played Jimsy, who frequents Mahesh's photo studio, played by Fahadh. Her no-nonsense attitude found takers amongst the audience
Allu Ramendran - 2019 - A short and brief role, Aparna makes a remarkable impression as Swathy, the sister of Allu Ramendran, played by Kunchacko Boban, an angry policeman, who wants to nab a mysterious troublemaker
Soorarai Pottru - 2020 - Based on Captain GR Gopinath's story of founding the most cost-effective Air Deccan airline, Aparna was an absolute hoot as Bommi, a fiesty, feminist who stays committed to her baking enterprise irrespective of her husband's financial prospects. She was rightfully awarded the National Film Award for Best Female Actor
Sundari Gardens - 2022 - Unlike her actual age, Aparna plays a divorcee in her 30s who allows herself to fall in love again. As Suma, Aparna essays a gamut of emotions that are indescribable
Ini Utharam - 2022 - As Dr. Janaki who exudes an air of mystery about herself, Aparna delivers in an underutilised role making her stand out in an otherwise male-dominant film
