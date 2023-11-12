'Golden Girl' Suhana Khan Shines In Sequinned Saree

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 12, 2023
Suhana Khan turned golden girl as she stunnied in Falguni Shane Peacock's saree.
Photo Via Instagram
Suhana Khan beige-based, golden saree featured Swarovski golden sequins all over.
Suhana Khan's blouse also featured sequins with tassels.
Suhana Khan kept her makeup glowy and dewy for the evening. Her makeup was done by S ahithya Shetty.
Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies, which is slated to release in December 2023.
In The Archies, Suhana Khan will be seen playing the role of Veronica Lodge.
Apart from Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda star in The Archies.