Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Vicky Kaushal Visits Lalbaugcha Raja Ahead Of His Film's Release: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2023

Ahead of the release of his upcoming family drama, The Great Indian Family, lead actor Vicky Kaushal was spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja with his parents

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Wearing an earthy green kurta, the actor was joined by parents Veena and Sham Kaushal

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The authorities at the pandal are seen giving Vicky, a special memento

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Vicky completed 8 years in the film industry, earlier this year

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Since his debut in Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan, the actor has had a wonderful career with some memorable performances to his credit

Photos by Varinder Chawla

For his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike, he was awarded the National Award for Best Actor

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Vicky will be next seen in The Great Indian Family, which also stars Manushi Chillar in the lead

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film releases in cinemas on September 22

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Vicky Kaushal On Losing National Award To Allu Arjun: 'Don't Have Any Qualms'
Find out More