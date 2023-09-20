Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Vicky Kaushal Visits Lalbaugcha Raja Ahead Of His Film's Release: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2023
Ahead of the release of his upcoming family drama, The Great Indian Family, lead actor Vicky Kaushal was spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja with his parents
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Wearing an earthy green kurta, the actor was joined by parents Veena and Sham Kaushal
The authorities at the pandal are seen giving Vicky, a special memento
Vicky completed 8 years in the film industry, earlier this year
Since his debut in Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan, the actor has had a wonderful career with some memorable performances to his credit
For his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike, he was awarded the National Award for Best Actor
Vicky will be next seen in The Great Indian Family, which also stars Manushi Chillar in the lead
Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film releases in cinemas on September 22
