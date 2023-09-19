Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Extend Greetings Flashing Their Radiant Smiles: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 19, 2023
India's sweethearts Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to social media to greet fans and their loved ones on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023
This sweet image could very well be a still from their Cirkus song, Current Laga Re
Do not miss the enormous hoop earring that Ranveer is sporting on his ear
Staring moonily at each other since Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela. Interestingly, the film will mark a decade this year since it's release in November 2013
A living embodiment of Shania Twain's popular song, You're Still The One
Deepika has had an eventful 2023 with the gigantic double successes in Pathaan and Jawan
Ranveer, on the other hand broke his curse of repeated flops with the thunderous success of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Both actors will now take to donning the uniforms as cops in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in 2024
