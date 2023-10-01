Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Movies Based On Bapu

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 01, 2023
Gandhi My Father- The film revolves around the troubled relationship between Gandhi and his son Harilal Gandhi. It starred Darshan Jariwala, Akshaye Khanna, and Bhumika Chawla.
The Making of the Mahatma- It narrates how 21 years in South Africa impacted Gandhi, shaped his political ideology, created a passion for justice, and made him into the Mahatma that the world came to respect.
Hey Ram- The film pits the twin ideas of revenge and forgiveness through the story of Saket Ram, whose wife is raped and killed.
Lage Raho Munna Bhai- Gandhi manifests in interesting ways in the life of Munna, an aimless street thug, as he tries to reform himself to win the love of a beautiful radio disc jockey.
Gandhi- It portrays the turning points in Gandhi's life, from his days in South Africa to when he returned to India and travelled across to understand its people and their issues.
Gandhi To Hitler- The film revolves around the letters written by Gandhi to Adolf Hitler to end the violence. It was directed by Rakesh Ranjan Kumar.
Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara- It is about an ordinary man struggling with Alzheimer's and being accused of Gandhi's death. It starred Anupam Kher and Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles.
The Gandhi Murder- The movie is based on the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and stars Stephen Lang, Luke Pasqualino, Om Puri, and Vinnie Jones.