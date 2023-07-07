Gadar 2-OMG 2, Animal-Fukrey 3: Check Out The Biggest Upcoming Box Office Clashes

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 07, 2023
2023 is awaiting some much-anticipated m ovies, and along with them some biggest clashes of films. Let's have a look at them-
Gadar 2 - OMG 2
Sunny Deol's return in 'Gadar 2' faces a clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'. Scheduled for release on August 11, the audience will have to choose between the patriotic fervor of 'Gadar 2' and the satirical comedy of 'OMG 2'.
Tejas - Ganapath Part 1
Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film 'Tejas' is set to release on Dussehra, going head-to-head with Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath Part 1'. With both films eyeing the festive season, the battle for dominance promises high-octane action both on and off-screen.
Animal - Sam Bahadur - Fukrey 3
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' dodged the clash with 'Gadar 2' and 'OMG 2', but now faces a three-way showdown. December 1 will witness the release of 'Animal', Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur', and the third installment of the hilarious 'Fukrey' series, leaving audiences spoiled for choice.
Barbie - Oppenheimer
Chandu Champion - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Kartik Aaryan takes on Akshay Kumar with 'Chandu Champion' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The clash on Eid al-Adha (June 14, 2024) promises a dose of comedy and entertainment, as Kartik and Akshay battle it out for the spotlight.
