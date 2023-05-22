From Aditya Singh Rajput & Tunisha Sharma to Sushant Singh Rajput; Indian actors who died mysteriously

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 22, 2023
Sridevi breathed her last in the bathroom of her hotel room in Dubai on February 2018, with the autopsy report citing 'accidental drowning' as the cause of death
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead, hanging from the ceiling fan at his home in Bandra on June 2020
Tunisha Sharma was found dead on December 24 after she hung herself in the makeup room of her show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'
Television actress Vaishali Takkar died by suicide on October 2022
Pratyusha Banerjee was found hanging in her Mumbai apartment on April 1, 2016
Kannada actor Sampath J Ram passed away at his residence in Nelamangala on April 22, allegedly by suicide
Telugu actor Sudheer Varma Kalidindi, died by suicide on January 2023
Bollywood actress Jiah Khan was found dead at her Juhu home, in Mumbai, on June 3, 2013
TV actor and model Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead allegedly due to drug overdose in his Andheri apartment on May 22, 2023
