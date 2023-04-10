Lesser known siblings of Bollywood celebrities

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 10, 2023
National Siblings Day is celebrated on April 10 every year. On the occasion, let's take a look at some lesser-known siblings of Bollywood celebs:
Disha Patani's sister Khushboo is serving as a lieutenant in the Indian Army
Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha is a lawyer. She is often spotted with Bhumi at parties and events
Ananya Panday has a younger sister named Rysa. She studies abroad
Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma is a film producer. His production house Clean Slate Filmz has backed films like Bulbbul, Qala, Phillauri, NH10 and others
Shivang and Sahaj are actress Parineeti Chopra's brothers
Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha is the CEO of The Live Love Laugh Foundation
Katrina Kaif has eight siblings. Her sister Isabelle has been a part of films like Suswagatam Khushamadeed, Dr. Cabbie, Time To Dance and others
Sidharth Malhotra's brother Harshad is a banker by profession
Kiara Advani's younger brother Mishaal is a singer, rapper and music producer. He often posts about his musical endeavors on social media
Kartik Aaryan's sister Kritika Tiwari is a doctor. They often share fun videos on Instagram
Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba is a jewellery designer
Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina is a producer and a blogger
Ritika Bhavnani is Ranveer Singh's elder sister
Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth runs The Mugshot Lounge in Koregaon Park, Pune and also produces movies along with his mother Madhu Chopra
