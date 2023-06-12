From Kajol To Sushmita Sen: '90s Actresses Who Recently Made Their Web Series Debut

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 12, 2023
Actress Kajol is all set to make her web series debut with The Trial. Several other actresses, who made a place for themselves in the industry in 1990s, have marked their OTT debuts in the last couple of years. Take a look:
Kajol will be seen playing the role of a lawyer in the show
Sushmita Sen got immense recognition with her digital debut 'Aarya'. She is all set to return with the third season of the show
In her OTT debut show Aranyak, Raveena played the role of a police officer
Sonali Bendre played the role of a news anchor in The Broken News
Madhuri Dixit Nene played the role of Anamika Anand in her OTT debut show The Fame Game, which released on Netflix
Karisma Kapoor made her OTT debut with Mentalhood. She essayed the role of an imperfect mother
Ayesha Jhulka made her web series debut with the 2022 show Hush Hush
The show also starred Juhi Chawla. Hush Hush released on Amazon Prime Video