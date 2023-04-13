From Dunki to Bloody Daddy: Top 10 announcements at Jio Studios slate reveal

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 13, 2023
Jio Studios on Wednesday made a slew of major announcements as it unveiled its slate of upcoming projects in India. While the makers shared updates about some already-announced films, they spilled the beans on some brand new projects in the making and it was a treat for movielovers
The gala night was attended by the bigwigs of Bollywood. Here's a list of top 10 annoucements that were made at the Jio Studios event:
The biggest highlight of the event night was undoubtedly Shah Rukh Khan's first film with Rajkumar Hirani, titled 'Dunki'. Reportedly, SRK will once again play an Army officer on screen
The teaser of Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film 'Bloody Daddy' was unveiled and it sure did promise some great action
Varun Dhawan announced the return of 'Bhediya' with 'Bhediya 2' with the trademark wolf call
Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will return together once again for 'Stree 2'
Makers dropped some new stills from Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's untitled romantic drama
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's film finally has a name -- 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'
R Madhavan will be seen leading the film 'Hisaab Barabar'
Sonam Kapoor will return to the screen after three long years with 'Blind'
South superstar Vijay Sethupathi is all set to star in the Hindi film 'Mumbaikar'
Nana Patekar will mark his OTT debut with Prakash Jha's 'Laal Batti'
