Fiery Cameo Appearances Of Deepika Padukone: From Jawan To Brahmastra

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 11, 2023
Showcasing her power-packed appearance, donning a saree in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Deepika Padukone raised the excitement of all her fans after the release of film’s Prevue. Let’s have a look at other notable cameo appearances of the Pathaan actress in Bollywood movies -
Ranveer Singh’s ‘Cirkus’ may be a flop experiment by Rohit Shetty, but Deepika’s appearance in ‘Current Laga Re’ song made us scream with joy.
Netizens were quick to spot Deepika Padukone’s barely visible appearance in ‘Brahmastra’, where she played Ranbir Kapoor’s mother.
Her song ‘Mit Jaye Gham’ in Bipasha Basu’s film ‘Dum Maro Dum’ got highly popular.
Late actor Irrfan Khan & Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Billu Barber’ has a song ‘Love Mera Hit Hit’ with Deepika appearing in it.
Sushant Singh Rajput starrer ‘Raabta’ also featured Deepika in its title track.
She played an extended cameo role as KApil Dev’s wife in Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’.
Along with many other celebs, Deepika also appeared in SRK’s ‘ZERO’.
She was seen in a special cameo in ‘Main Aur Mrs. Khanna’. The actress who made her Bollywood debut with SRK had refused a role with Salman before entering the industry.
