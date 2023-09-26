Fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ditches Bra In Black Plunging Neckline Blazer

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 26, 2023

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who is known for her impeccable sense of style, made heads turn at an event in Mumbai on September 26

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sonam is considered a fashion icon in Bollywood as she often experiments with different looks

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actress is never afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion

Photo by Varinder Chawla

At the recent event, Sonam wore a plunging neckline black blazer suit

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actress left her hair open and completed her overall look with grey heels

Photo by Varinder Chawla

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Sonam's fashion choices are diverse and influential

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in the film Blind which released on an OTT platform

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Sonam Kapoor Is Hotness Personified In Plunging Neckline Dress At Milan Fashion Week
Find out More