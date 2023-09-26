Fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ditches Bra In Black Plunging Neckline Blazer

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 26, 2023
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who is known for her impeccable sense of style, made heads turn at an event in Mumbai on September 26
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Sonam is considered a fashion icon in Bollywood as she often experiments with different looks
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The actress is never afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion
Photo by Varinder Chawla
At the recent event, Sonam wore a plunging neckline black blazer suit
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The actress left her hair open and completed her overall look with grey heels
Photo by Varinder Chawla
It wouldn't be wrong to say that Sonam's fashion choices are diverse and influential
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in the film Blind which released on an OTT platform
Photo by Varinder Chawla
