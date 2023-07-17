Fashion Icon Sonam Kapoor Attends Wimbledon Final 2023 In Style

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 17, 2023
Sonam Kapoor, who always impresses fans with her sartorial choices, attended Wimbledon final 2023 in her style statement. Sonam took to Instagram stories and shared pictures with her husband Anand Ahuja while enjoying the match.
Photo via Instagram
Before going for the match, Sonam treated fans with her entire look on her Insta feed. For the match, styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam wore a green-toned checked print trench coat by Burberry that she teamed up with matching tights and black high heels.
Photo via Instagram
To add glam, she carried a sleek bun look, a black sling bag, and a pair of classy shades.
Photo via Instagram
Sharing the pictures, On my way to Wimbledon in style. Game, set, match, and fashion-forward.”
Photo via Instagram
Not only Sonam, but many celebrities marked their presence at the All England Club in London for the 2023 Wimbledon finals.
Photo via Instagram
Coming to Sonam’s work front, she is recently seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film's first look was unveiled at the Jio Studio's event.
Photo via Instagram
The film marks Sonam's return to the acting world after a long hiatus. She was on maternity break.
Photo via Instagram