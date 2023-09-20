Esha Deol Goes Barefoot To Visit Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2023
On Wednesday, Esha Deol visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Bappa's blessings.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Esha Deol also posed for selfies with police officers, who were present at Lalbaugcha Raja.
Esha Deol also went barefoot to seek blessings from Ganpati at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.
Esha Deol accessorised her stunning green saree with a traditional Maharashtrian Nath.
Esha Deol was also seen posing at Lalbaughcha Raja.
The Kaal actress looked stunning as she donned a emerald green saree.
Esha Deol was last seen in the web series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega with Suniel Shetty.
