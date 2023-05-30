ENHYPEN's Jungwon is all praise for BTS & SEVENTEEN; Here's why

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023
ENHYPEN's Jungwon recently shared his admiration for his seniors, BTS and SEVENTEEN, in an interview with Weverse Magazine.
Jungwon praised the two groups for their consistent top-tier performances, even years after their debut.
Jungwon had the special opportunity to meet his idols, BTS and SEVENTEEN, in real life due to their shared company, HYBE.
He had also collaborated with SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan and Jeonghan for the "HOT" challenge.
Inspired by BTS and SEVENTEEN, Jungwon expressed his desire to be an artist who never loses the conviction to do great.
He emphasized the importance of not veering off course and not disappointing fans, as he continuously raises his own standards.
Despite being in the industry for three years, Jungwon now hopes to be a guiding light for aspiring singers, just like his seniors (BTS & SEVENTEEN) were for him.
