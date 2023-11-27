Ektaa Kapoor Returns To Mumbai With Her Emmy Award

By: Sachin T | November 27, 2023
Television czarina and filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor returned to India in the early hours of Monday with her prestigious Emmy Award
Photos by Varinder Chawla
She was all smiles as the paps greeted her with congratulatory wishes at the Mumbai airport
Ektaa made India proud as she was honoured with the Directorate Award at the International Emmy Awards held in New York last week
With that, she became the first Indian woman filmmaker to be conferred with the International Emmy Directorate Award
Post receiving the honour, Ektaa had shared a video on her social media, with the caption, "India I’m bringing home YOUR Emmy"
Ektaa had also thanked her audience post the win. "I've always wanted to tell stories because they give me a chance to be heard, seen and represented. I am grateful for the audience's love that has opened doors for me, allowing me to transition from television to the world of films and OTT," she said in a statement
Thanks For Reading!