Disha Patani's 31st Birthday Photo Dump

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023

Bollywood actress Disha Patani turned 31 on June 13, 2023, Tuesday

The actress took to her Instagram to thank her friends, family and fans for their unconditional love and support

Disha shared the most adorable glimpses of her life from the past one year

Among the many pictures, there was one where she can be seen posing with her newfound BFF Mouni Roy

Disha also shared a video of a fun karaoke night with her friends

Not just parties, but Disha also spent her time in the midst of nature in the past year

The actress shared a goofy picture of herself with her team

The queen of mirror selies, Disha also posted a picture with a friend

In another picture, she was seen hugging and sharing a cute moment with her friend

