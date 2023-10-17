Disha Patani Flaunts Her Toned Abs In Bralette At Mumbai Airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 17, 2023
Bollywood actress Disha Patani jetted off to Tokyo for the launch event of an international brand on October 17
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
The actress was spotted at Mumbai airport and, as usual, she made heads turn with her stunning look
The diva wore blue bralette and paired it with denim jacket and denim capris. She completed her look with white sneakers
Disha posed with some of her fans at the airport. She was all smiles even while posing for shutterbugs inside the airport premises
Disha has a knack for pulling off casual outfits with ease. She is often spotted in well-fitted jeans, graphic tees, and oversized jackets
The actress often leans towards comfortable and casual wear, however, she also knows how to experiment with bold and unique styles
Meanwhile, Disha is the only Indian to attend the launch event of Calvin Klein’s Fall collection, apart from famous Asian personalities like Jung Kook, Yeji, Amber Lui and Rowoon
On the film front, the actress will be seen in films like 'Kalki 2898 AD ', Kanguva' and 'Welcome To The Jungle'
Disha recently made her directorial debut with a music video titled 'Kyun Karu Fikar'