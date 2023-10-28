Did Pawri Ho Rahi Hai Fame & Pakistani Actress Dananeer Mobeen Get Married? Here's The Truth

She captioned it, "Andddd they lived happily ever after. Sachhi muhabbat mill hee jaati haai. (True love finds us eventually) What a journey this has been. Aap sabb ke pyaar ka bohout bohout shukriya. (Thank you for showering so much love) I hope Zubia and Saim were able to make you fall in love with love. Aap sab kee, Zubia."