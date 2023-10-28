Did Pawri Ho Rahi Hai Fame & Pakistani Actress Dananeer Mobeen Get Married? Here's The Truth

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 28, 2023
ananeer Mobeen gained overnight fame when her TikTok video, Pawri Ho Rahi Hai, had gone viral on the internet.
Recently, Dananeer Mobeen shared photos from her supposed wedding which left netizens wondering if she actually got married.
The truth is that Dananeer is not married, these photos are from the Pakistani drama Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri.
She captioned it, "Andddd they lived happily ever after. Sachhi muhabbat mill hee jaati haai. (True love finds us eventually) What a journey this has been. Aap sabb ke pyaar ka bohout bohout shukriya. (Thank you for showering so much love) I hope Zubia and Saim were able to make you fall in love with love. Aap sab kee, Zubia."
Dananeer Mobeen and Khushhal Khan play the lead characters of Zubia and Saim respectively in Mohabbat Gumshuda Meri.
The Pakistani actress also gained massive fame after Yashraj Mukhate made a catchy video on her 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' phrase.