Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana Sanghi Promote Dhak Dhak In Style

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 09, 2023

Actresses Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi were spotted promoting their upcoming film Dhak Dhak in the city on Monday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actresses were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Dia Mirza looked radiant in a yellow outfit with pointy orange sandals

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Fatima made a statement in an abstract black outfit with black boots

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sanjana made heads turn in a vibrant pink and orange flowy dress

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The girls were seen striking some amazing poses as the paparazzi greeted them

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ratna Pathak Shah, who is also one of the leads in Dhak Dhak, gave the promotions a miss

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Dhak Dhak is all set to hit the silver screens on October 13

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Kriti Sanon Flaunts Her Svelte Figure In These Mesmerising Pictures  
Find out More