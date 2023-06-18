Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol: 12 Pictures That Prove The Deol Family Is A Happy, Loving Bunch

June 18, 2023

15 years ago, a movie released named 'Apne' starring veteran actor Dharmendra and his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The title track suggests, 'Apne To Apne Hote Hain'. These 12 family pictures show that the Deols are a close knit unit who will take a bullet for their loved ones. See photos ahead

Here's a throwback featuring Dharmendra with his father and Master Sunny and Baby Bobby

Dharmendra being the doting grandfather to Karan Deol

During a vacation

Sunny and mother Prakash Kaur

Sunny and Bobby pose with niece Prerna Gill at her book launch, joined by Karan

What a handsome trio!

Sunny with his sons Karan and Rajveer

Good looks run in the bloodline

Bobby plasters a gigantic kiss on nephew Karan's cheek at his wedding with Drisha Acharya, as wife Tanya looks on

Bobby and Sunny pose with mother Prakash Kaur and Bobby's mother-in-law for a Mother's Day picture

Bobby with son Aryaman and daddy dearest

Now, that's a rare throwback with both Deol brothers posing with the dimpled cousin Abhay Deol. Seems like a picture from Abhay's Socha Na Tha sets

