Dhanush Net Worth: ₹150 Cr House, Rolls Royce & More - A Peek Into Actor's Lavish Lifestyle

By: Sachin T | July 25, 2024
South superstar Dhanush recently grabbed eyeballs after he reacted to the buzz around his uber-expensive house in Chennai
"If I knew buying a house in Poes Garden would have become such a big topic of conversation, I would have simply got a small apartment. Should a person born on streets live his entire life on the streets only?" he questioned
For those unversed, today, Dhanush is one of the richest actors down South with a net worth of Rs 230 crore
He is the owner of some of the most expensive things, including a Rs 150 crore house and a limited edition Rolls Royce
In 2023, Dhanush moved into his lavish bungalow, priced at a whopping Rs 150 crore, with his parents. The house is situated close to his ex father-in-law Rajinikanth's residence at the upscale Poes Garden locality in Chennai
The actor has another bungalow in the posh Alwarpet area of Chennai, and the house is valued at Rs 18 crore
Dhanush is the proud owner of a swanky black Rolls Royce Ghost worth a staggering Rs 5.80 crore
Not just that, but he also owns a Rs 3.50 crore Bentley Continental GT, which is touted to be one of the actor's favourites from his car collection
An avid car lover, Dhanush owns a black Mustang GT which costs Rs 98 lakh!
If reports are to be believed, Dhanush charges anywhere between Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore for a movie