Deepika Padukone Looks Fiery In Red Midi Dress

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 22, 2023
Deepika Padukone turned up in a jaw-dropping red midi dress at a party recently in Mumbai.
Photo Via Instagram
Deepika Padukone chose a sizzling red ensemble from Victoria Beckham's label.
Deepika Padukone's stunning red outfit comes with a price tag of ₹1,00,133.
Deepika Padukone opted for bold deep red lip shade to match her outfit.
Deepika Padukone's dress is called the Dolman Midi Dress, as per the official page of Victoria Beckham's brand.
Deepika Padukone wore matching red pumps and rocked a faux wet hairdo look for the party.