'Daughter Of Bihar' Akshara Singh Joins Politics; See Photos

By: Sachin T | November 27, 2023
Popular Bhojpuri actress, who also participated in Karan Johar's reality show Bigg Boss OTT, has entered politics
On November 27, the actress joined election strategist Prashant Kishor's campaign 'Jan Suraaj' in Patna
Expressing her desire to fighting elections, Akshara said, "Aage ka toh waqt batayega. Abhi koi seat nahi hai. You never now... if it's in my destiny and if people support me, I might contest"
"As a daughter of Bihar, I want to initiate and contribute something, that is my intention," Akshara added
Akshara's decision is seen as a move in the direction of the actress preparing political ground for herself for bigger things in politics
As per sources, Akshara would be contesting as an independent candidate backed by Prashant Kishor from one of the seats bordering Uttar Pradesh and Bihar
Akshara is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her acting debut opposite actor-politician Ravi Kishan in 2010
She has impressed the audience and created a fan base for herself by being a part of several films and music videos
