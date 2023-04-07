Dark side of Love: Celebs whose partners have been accused of abetting their death

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 07, 2023
Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey died by suicide on March 26 and her boyfriend Samar SIngh has been accused of abetting her suicide
This is not the first time that a celeb's partner has been named as an accused in the case of their death
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in 2020 and his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, has been named as the prime accused in the case
Jiah Khan passed away in 2013 and her then-boyfriend, actor Sooraj Pancholi, was accused of driving her to death
Tunisha Sharma killed herself on the sets of her show on December 24, and her co-star, who was also her boyfriend, was arrested for abetting her suicide
Vaishali Takkar's ex-boyfriend Rahul Navlani has been named the prime accused in the case of the actress' death. He reportedly harassed and threatened Vaishali and asked her to back off from marrying her NRI fiance
Pratyusha Banerjee ended her life in 2016, and her family and friends accused her then-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh of abetting her suicide
Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian died by suicide in 2020 and her boyfriend Rohan Rai was named as the prime accused
