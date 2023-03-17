Dalljiet Kaur's pre-wedding festivities begin, see photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 17, 2023
Actress Dalljiet Kaur is all set to tie the knot for the second time with UK-based Nikhil Patel
Their pre-wedding festivities, including haldi and mehendi, began on March 17
Dalljiet shared several pics on Instagram. In one of the photos, she is seen showing her mehendi-clad hands to her son
In another picture, she is seen posing with her parents
Dalljiet also gave a glimpse of her haldi ceremony
She twinned with Nikhil in yellow outfit for haldi ceremony
"To new beginnings, one step at a time," Dalljiet captioned her post
Dalljiet and Nikhil will tie the knot on March 18
