Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, NBK: AI Artist Reimagines Mad Max With Leading Telugu Superstars

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 03, 2023

An upcoming AI artist who goes by the handle 'thebackpackerboy' has reimagined the Mad Max franchise featuring leading heroes of Tollywood. Sit back and enjoy these pictures ahead featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Venkatesh Daggubati

Nandamuri Balakrishna

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Megastar Chiranjeevi

Venkatesh Daggubati

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Nandamuri Balakrishna

