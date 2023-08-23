Chandrayaan 3: Top 10 Songs Inspired By The Moon

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 23, 2023
In a historic moment, India's very own Chandrayaan 3 is all set to land on the moon in the evening of August 23. As the nation gears up for the massive feat, let's have a look at some popular Bollywood songs inspired by the moon
The iconic song Chand Chhupa Badal Mein is picturised on Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
The song Chanda Chamke from the 2006 film Fanaa was a hit when it released, not only among children, but adults too
The romantic track 'Tere Vaaste' from the recently-released Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has taken the nation by storm
Chand Sifarish from Fanaa is one of the most romantic songs in Bollywood to have drawn references from the moon
Speaking of songs inspired by moon, one simply cannot miss the cult 'Chaudhvin Ka Chaand' crooned by the legend, Mohd Rafi
Chanda Re Chanda Re by Hariharan, starring Prabhudeva and Kajol, is sure to tug at your heartstrings
The romantic-yet-peppy number Chand Mera Dil is one of the top tracks when it comes to the list of songs inspired by the moon
What better song to praise the beauty of the love of your life than with the track, 'Yeh Chand Sa Roshan Chehra'
Dev Anand's Khoya Khoya Chand is probably the first song that crosses one's mind when they hear the word 'Chand' or moon
'Chanda Mama So Gaye' is not your regular romantic moon tracks, but instead, it is a fun number from Munna Bhai MBBS
