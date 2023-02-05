Chak De India actor Chitrashi Rawat gets married to Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani, see FIRST pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 05, 2023
Actress Chitrashi Rawat tied the knot with actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani on February 4
The wedding ceremony took place in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, in the presence of the couple's families and close friends
Several photos from the wedding have surfaced online
For the wedding, Chitrashi wore a golden and red lehenga. Dhruvaditya complemented her in a beige sherwani and red turban
In one of the pictures, Chitrashi and Dhruvaditya can be seen smiling and flashing the victory sign
The couple also exchanged rings before their wedding
Earlier, Chitashi had also shared pictures from her haldi and mehendi ceremonies
The couple opted for white outfits for the haldi ceremony
Chitrashi and Dhruvaditya dated for nearly 11 years before tying the knot
Chitrashi and Dhruvaditya met on a movie set and connected instantly
Chitrashi has been a part of films like Fashion, Luck, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Prem Mayee and others. She is also known for her role of Inspector Jwalamukhi Chautala in the TV show F.I.R.
Thanks For Reading!