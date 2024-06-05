Celebs Who Lost Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Smriti Irani To Nirahua

By: Sachin T | June 05, 2024
The Election Commission of India announced the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on June 4. While the BJP won 240 seats, the Congress registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark. Take a look at the celebrities who contested as lost the elections:
Former actress and BJP's Smriti Irani lost the Amethi seat to Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma by a margin of 1,67,196 votes
Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav defeated Bhojpuri actor-singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua
Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh fought the election from Bihar's Karakat constituency as an independent candidate. However, he lost to Raja Ram Singh
Actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar, the Congress candidate from Gurgaon, lost to BJP's Rao Inderjit Singh by over 75,000 votes
Bengali actor Hiranmoy Chattopadhyay aka Hiren Chatterjee, who contested on a BJP ticket, lost to TMC's Adhikari Deepak who is also an actor
Actor-turned-politician Locket Chatterjee, who represented the BJP from Hoogly, lost to TMC's Rachna Banerjee
BJP candidate from Maharashtra's Amravati constituency, former actress Navneet Rana, lost to Congress' Balwant Baswant Wankhede
