Celebrity Couples Who Might Tie The Knot In 2024

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 24, 2023
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s love story began in Bigg Boss 15. Ever since the duo’s fans are waiting to see the couple tie the knot. However, it is not yet known if they’ll get married in 2024.
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad began dating last year. Often news of their wedding swirls online, however the couple hasn’t responded to the reports yet.
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been dating each other since 2019. Fans are eagerly looking forward to see them as Mr. & Mrs. However, they’ve not yet announced their plans yet.
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been dating each other for a few months now. Their love blossomed on the sets of Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in Lust Stories 2.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their romance official in 2019. However, it is unsure if the duo will get married in 2024.
There are speculations are all about Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding. However, the couple has not yet made an official announcement.
Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been in a relationship for quite sometime now.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni who confessed their love for each other in Bigg Boss 14 house are rumoured to tie the knot next year.
Prabhas has been long rumoured to be dating his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty. However, the duo never confirmed their romance.
Vijay Deverakonda is rumoured to be dating Rashmika Mandanna. However, as of now, the duo have chosen to remain tight-lipped on the matter.
