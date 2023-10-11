Celebrating Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu's Love Story: In Pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 11, 2023
As veteran actress Saira Banu reminisces about her most memorable moments with Dilip Kumar on their anniversary that falls on Oct 11, here's taking a look at their love-story
The Padosan actress first met Kumar as a 12-year old fan
Initially, the actress struggled hard to win Kumar's approval, following her debut in Junglee. It's said that despite the interest of the makers to cast her in Ram Aur Shyam and Sangharsh, the senior actor had rejected her
They first met at Banu's housewarming party where Kumar flew down to Mumbai from erstwhile Madras while filming Ram Aur Shyam
Within a week of the said meeting, Kumar popped the question and Banu readily agreed
Although both actors had a massive age gap of 22 years, their marriage survived the test of time including a failed pregnancy and Kumar's alleged marriage to Asma Rehman, which almost soured their love story
Banu loved him inexplicably despite his countless admirers who would go to extreme measures to profess their love for the actor
Many aren't aware but Banu always prayed for Madhubala's soul to rest in peace, despite the Mughal-E-Azam actor's bitter affair with Kumar. She eventually brokered peace between Kumar and his ex Vyjayanthimala. Till date Banu addresses the latter as Akka (elder sister)
