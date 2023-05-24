Cannes 2023: Mouni Roy makes red carpet debut in sparkly feathery gown

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 24, 2023

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy marked her debut on the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023

She made heads turn in a shimmery corset gown with a dramatic tulle of white feather

She paired her outfit with a chic black pair of glares

She kept her makeup to the minimum and completed her look with a Boucheron necklace

"Belle of the ball," she captioned her photos

Mouni penned a heartfelt note and thanked her entire team for having her back during her Cannes 2023 debut

"It was a dream debut and I shall remember every second of it. Taking many memories for days to come, also gonna be spamming your feeds incessantly," she wrote

Mouni is expected to be at the Cannes for a few more days

