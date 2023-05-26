Cannes 2023: Jawan director Atlee, wife Priya twin in black as they walk the red carpet

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 26, 2023
Ahead of the release of SRK starrer Jawan, film's director Atlee and his wife Priya made their debut at Cannes 2023.
The duo flaunted their dapper look as they twinned in black outfits.
While Atlee Kumar appeared in all formals - a black blazer, trouser and a white shirt, his wife priya looked gorgeous in a designer black saree.
They were also seen waving at the camera.
Atlee is expected to release his film Jawan featuring Shah Rukh Khan on 7 September 2023.
Earlier this month, the south filmmaker had shared a photo with his wife, revealing his new-born baby's name as 'Meer'.
Last year on his birthday, Atlee had shared an adorable photo with south & Bollywood's superstars -Vijay Thalapathy and SRK, calling them his pillars.
Talking about his upcoming film 'Jawan', it stars Nayanthara alongside King Khan SRK. The film is touted as one of the biggest action-thriller of 2023.
Thanks For Reading!