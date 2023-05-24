Cannes 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari paints the town blue in her gorgeous off-shoulder gown

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 24, 2023

Actress Aditi Rao Hudari is all set to appear at Cannes 2023

Instagram

Before walking the red carpet, Aditi shared a buch of photos living her 'fairy tale' moments on the streets of Paris

The actress wore a powdered blue off shoulder gown and we can say she slayed it

Well, this dreamy pictures of Aditi have already became Internet's favourite

With her minimal makeup, Aditi Rao Hydari looks an absolute beauty, leaving her fans speechless

This will be second appearance of Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes. She is there to represent beauty brand L'Oreal

Aditi Rao Hydari recently appeared in projects like Jubilee, Taj-Divided By Blood

She will now appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'

