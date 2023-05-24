Cannes 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari paints the town blue in her gorgeous off-shoulder gown

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 24, 2023
Actress Aditi Rao Hudari is all set to appear at Cannes 2023
Before walking the red carpet, Aditi shared a buch of photos living her 'fairy tale' moments on the streets of Paris
The actress wore a powdered blue off shoulder gown and we can say she slayed it
Well, this dreamy pictures of Aditi have already became Internet's favourite
With her minimal makeup, Aditi Rao Hydari looks an absolute beauty, leaving her fans speechless
This will be second appearance of Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes. She is there to represent beauty brand L'Oreal
Aditi Rao Hydari recently appeared in projects like Jubilee, Taj-Divided By Blood
She will now appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'
