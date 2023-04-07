BTS: V, Suga, Jin and other members' zodiac signs

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 07, 2023

RM (Kim Namjoon) - Virgo (born September 12, 1994)

Jin (Kim Seokjin) - Sagittarius (born December 4, 1992)

Suga (Min Yoongi) - Pisces (born March 9, 1993)

J-Hope (Jung Hoseok) - Aquarius (born February 18, 1994)

Jimin (Park Jimin) - Libra (born October 13, 1995)

V (Kim Taehyung) - Capricorn (born December 30, 1995)

Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) - Virgo (born September 1, 1997)

Please note that Korean age is calculated differently from Western age, so their zodiac signs might differ by a year depending on the time of year they were born. Nonetheless, these are the commonly accepted zodiac signs for the BTS members.

