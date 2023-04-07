BTS: V, Suga, Jin and other members' zodiac signs

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 07, 2023
Bangtan Stars Align: Discover the astrological signs of the members of your beloved BTS band -Check Out
RM (Kim Namjoon) - Virgo (born September 12, 1994)
Jin (Kim Seokjin) - Sagittarius (born December 4, 1992)
Suga (Min Yoongi) - Pisces (born March 9, 1993)
J-Hope (Jung Hoseok) - Aquarius (born February 18, 1994)
Jimin (Park Jimin) - Libra (born October 13, 1995)
V (Kim Taehyung) - Capricorn (born December 30, 1995)
Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) - Virgo (born September 1, 1997)
Please note that Korean age is calculated differently from Western age, so their zodiac signs might differ by a year depending on the time of year they were born. Nonetheless, these are the commonly accepted zodiac signs for the BTS members.
