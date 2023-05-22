BTS' Suga REVEALS his authentic & vulnerable side, ARMY’s heart will melt for sure

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 22, 2023
Suga's candid conversation with actress Lee Na Young in the latest episode of Suchwita sheds light on the changing preferences of fans, who now seek authenticity from celebrities.
In an episode of his variety show Suchitwa, the K-pop star showcased his true self, breaking away from the calm and strong image he has portrayed in the past.
Suga's involvement in D-DAY unveils a surprising and softer side of his personality, contrasting with his usual impression of strength and composure.
Suga's admitted of feeling "very weak” but actress Lee Na Young emphasizes that sensitivity and the pain of creation do not equate to weakness, as everyone has their own vulnerabilities.
Suga's revelation about his fondness for cute things and his inherent softness adds another layer to his personality, showcasing a different aspect of his character beyond his public persona.
The K-pop star also said that he like cute and soft things , just like the way he is.
The honest and open discussion between Suga and Lee Na Young made him embrace his 'true self' making way for self-discovery
