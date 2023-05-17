BTS’ RM shares ‘secret recipe’ behind his unique collaborations

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 17, 2023
BTS announced a shift towards individual promotions after their ninth anniversary album, PROOF, in June, last year.
Pinterest & Twitter
The focus on individual activities allows members to pursue personal interests and creativity. Individual promotions have impressed ARMYs with collaborations, luxury brand ambassadorships, and historic releases.
BTS leader RM unveiled his debut solo album, Indigo, featuring talented collaborators.
RM collaborated with Balming Tiger, Sae So Neon's So!YoON!, and singer-songwriter Colde.
Each collaboration brings a unique sound and expands the artists' fan bases.
Revealing the reason behind it, The K-pop star said he no longer follows strict guidelines for collaborations, seeking self-assured individuals.
RM is inspired by artists who strive for greatness and possess both talent and ambition.
Through collaborations, RM explores his own story, regardless of an artist's fame.
Thanks For Reading!