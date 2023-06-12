BTS' Jin Shares A Secret To Positive Mindset With Suga

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 12, 2023
BTS's Jin was featured as a special guest on a recent episode of Suchwita, coinciding with the group's 10th anniversary celebration. The episode was shot a few days before Jin leaving for his military service.
During the episode, Jin and Suga took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reminiscing about their time as roommates and reflecting on their remarkable decade-long career together.
Despite their differences, the two found a perfect balance as roommates, and their camaraderie extended beyond shared age.
During his appearance, Suga, who was curious about Jin's positive mindset, playfully asked for his secret, only to be surprised by Jin's humble response - he considers himself a "fool."
Despite Suga's protest, Jin modestly downplayed his accomplishments, but his fellow members and devoted ARMYs know that he is far from being a "fool."
Suga amusingly interrupted, insisting that Jin's intelligence and educational achievements, such as his bachelor's degree from Konkuk University and ongoing pursuit of a master's degree at Hanyang Cyber University, prove otherwise.
During the episode they also talked about how the room-sharing experience proved to be a valuable chapter in their lives, as they learned from one another and provided support during challenging times.
Suga revealed his past struggles with regret, and Jin, known for his wisdom, offered him valuable advice on how to let go of the past.
