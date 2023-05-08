BTS' J-Hope did something cool this Parents Day: Check Out

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 08, 2023
J-Hope sent a heartfelt letter to his parents on Korean Parents' Day
His letter featuredlovely drawings and a message expressing gratitude and love. Check out his drawing next
The official photo shows J-Hope in his military uniform, holding the letter with a smile.
J-Hope's message reads, "Mom and Dad, I'm saying hello in celebration of Parent's Day. Thank you for bringing me into the world and raising me. I love you. Your son, Hoseok." ARMY is loving his cute gesture
The photo and letter were shared from the military base where J-Hope is currently serving
J-Hope enlisted on April 18, 2023, and will complete his mandatory military service in October 2024
BTS members are enlisting one after another to fulfill their service and aim to reunite as a full group by 2025.
J-Hope's sweet letter is a touching gesture on Korean Parents' Day, May 8
