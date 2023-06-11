British Rap Artist Stefflon Don VISITS Late Singer Sidhu Moosewala's Village On His Birth Anniversary

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 11, 2023
Acclaimed British rap artist Stefflon Don made a heartfelt tribute to the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday by visiting his family home in a village in Punjab's Mansa.
Photos from Twitter
Stefflon Don was warmly welcomed by hundreds of fans and followers of Sidhu Moosewala, who had gathered at the late singer's palatial house in Moosa village.
he also spent time with Sidhu Moosewala's father and mother, Balkaur Singh Sidhu and Charan Kaur Singh, as she interacted with the crowd of Moosewala's dedicated followers.
Several footages online showed Stefflon Don walking through the streets of Moosa village alongside Punjabi producer Sandy Joia, creating a buzz among the locals.
Let us tell you, Stefflon Don and Sidhu Moosewala collaborated on the songs "Invisible" and "47", showcasing their musical chemistry and shared passion for creating impactful music.
On Sidhu Moosewala's birthday, his mother Charan Kaur expressed her deep emotions through a heartfelt note, describing her son's purpose of leading others towards truth and the profound impact he had on Punjab's younger generation.
Sidhu Moosewala's song "The Last Ride" was dedicated to rapper Tupac Shakur, who tragically lost his life at a young age, and sadly, Moosewala himself suffered a similar fate, being shot while driving his vehicle after his security cover was withdrawn. He was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital
