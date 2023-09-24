Bride Parineeti Chopra's Brother Shivang & Ladkiwale Spotted At Wedding Venue

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 24, 2023

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha in Udaipur on September 24

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The couple will tie the knot at The Leela Palace in the presence of close friends and family members

The guests arrived att he venue on a boat along with band baaja

In one of the pictures, Parineeti's brother Shivang Chopra is seen interacting with the guests

According to several media reports, groom Raghav Chadha will also arrive on a boat along with the baaratis

Parineeti and Raghav's pheras will take place around 4 pm on Sunday

Parineeti's bidaai will take place at 6:30 pm and the newlyweds will later host a reception for the guests

The Leela Palace is adjacent to Lake Pichola. Reportedly, the lake, Taj Hotel, City Palace, and others, can be seen from its suite

