Bride Parineeti Chopra's Brother Shivang & Ladkiwale Spotted At Wedding Venue

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 24, 2023
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha in Udaipur on September 24
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The couple will tie the knot at The Leela Palace in the presence of close friends and family members
The guests arrived att he venue on a boat along with band baaja
In one of the pictures, Parineeti's brother Shivang Chopra is seen interacting with the guests
According to several media reports, groom Raghav Chadha will also arrive on a boat along with the baaratis
Parineeti and Raghav's pheras will take place around 4 pm on Sunday
Parineeti's bidaai will take place at 6:30 pm and the newlyweds will later host a reception for the guests
The Leela Palace is adjacent to Lake Pichola. Reportedly, the lake, Taj Hotel, City Palace, and others, can be seen from its suite
Thanks For Reading!