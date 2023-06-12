Bollywood Monsoon Songs Drenching Hearts With Love

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 12, 2023

Monsoon has finally arrived & it's time to listen to some lovely Bollywood rain songs - Check them out:

Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua - No matter how old it gets, Raj Kapoor & Nargis' timeless classic immortalizes the sweet essence of love through its enchanting melody and soulful lyrics.

Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein - Another timeless classic showcasing love blossoming amid lovely monsoon season.

Aishwarya's Taal Se Taal Mila is yet another monsoon song that comes to our mind reminding us of dancing & celebrating love in monsoon.

SRK's Koi Ladki Hai is another song which is all about love, passion, and ofcourse dance.

Tip Tip Barsa Pani - Raveena Tandoon all soaked in yellow saree with Akshay Kumar & the beats of their iconic dance number is unmissable.

Kabhi Jo Badal Barse - A romantic track that captures the yearning and magic of monsoon showers.

How about listening Arjun-Shraddha's Baarish? A mesmerizing musical downpour that narrates a tale of love, longing, and the beauty found within the rain-soaked moments

Next is Bipasha Basu's Saawan Aaya Hai - a captivating blend of romance and mystery that lingers in the heart.

