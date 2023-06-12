Bollywood Divas Who Set Fire To The Rain

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 12, 2023
Rain and Bollywood has been an eternal love story, and there are a number of songs which have become iconic, thanks to the actresses raising the temperature with their dance moves as it poured. Here's a look at 10 Bollywood divas who have set your screens on fire by shaking a leg in the rain
Sridevi made everyone skip a beat when she danced to Kate Nahin Kat Te in 'Mr India' (1987) drenched in a blue saree
'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' from 'Mohra' (1994) has become one of the iconic songs in the history of Indian cinema, and Raveena Tandon in a yellow saree is sure to make your heart flutter even today
Speaking of rain dances, Kajol's scintillating performance in a red saree in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' (1998) while it poured is unmissable
Madhuri Dixit won hearts as she danced her heart out in the rain in 'Dil To Pagal Hai' (1997)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's innocent and energetic moves in 'Barso Re' from 'Guru' (2006) is a treat for sore eyes
Shraddha Kapoor became an overnight sensation with the song 'Chham Chham' from 'Baaghi' (2016)
Katrina Kaif recreated the iconic 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' and added her own sensuous touch to it in 'Sooryavanshi' (2021)
Kareena Kapoor Khan made Aamir Khan and everyone else's heart flutter as she danced under the rain in a skimpy orange saree in 'Zoobi Doobi' from '3 Idiots' (2009)
Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan's chemistry was palpable in the song 'O Saiyyan' from 'Agneepath' (2012)
Sushmita Sen raised temperature in an orange saree as she danced to 'Laga Prem Rog' in 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' (2005)
