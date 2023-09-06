Bollywood Actors Who’d Kill For A Pizza 

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2023
A freshly baked base topped with the juiciest tomato sauce, cheese, and more, what does it take to be the perfect pizza? Our celebs would also cheat on their diet to relish this delicacy that originated in Italy. Here are some of them who’d kill for a slice.
Source: Instagram
Kartik Aaryan enjoyed pizza on sets after his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar sent him a box while filming in Lucknow.
Source: Instagram
Parineeti Chopra is super relatable as a foodie since she decided to ditch the glam during an event in Dubai and relish a slice of pizza after the red carpet.
Source: Instagram
When Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor wrapped up the schedule of their film ABCD 2 with a pizza party.
Source: Instagram
Rasika Dugal who is best known for her roles in the web series Delhi Crime, Mirzapur, and Adhura grabbed a slice despite cooking some quinoa.
Source: Instagram
Janvhi Kapoor dared to go all out on a pizza while wearing white before she hit the red carpet for an event.
Source: Instagram
Even someone as fit as Jacqueline Fernandez couldn’t resist on an Italian fare when she visited Venice.
Source: Instagram
Who knew, action superstar Tiger Shroff would also gorge on some pizza from time to time.
Source: Instagram
Back in 2020, Alaya F revealed that she would not have a single cheat meal for 30 days and then shared a picture of herself enjoying some pizza.
Source: Instagram