Bollywood actors who lent their voice to Hindi version of PS-2

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 27, 2023

PS-2 is slated for a worldwide release on April 28, 2023, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam

Take a look at Bollywood actors who have lent their voice to the Hindi version of the film

Aditi Rao Hydari has a huge fan base for her performance, beautiful looks and melodious voice. Fans were mesmerised to hear the actress as Kundavai, played by Trisha

Ranvir Shorey’s voice as Karthi’s character Vanthiyathevan suited him so much that many believed it was Karthi’s voice

Rajesh Khattar has lent his voice to one of the male leads of PS films, Aditya Karikalan, played by Chiyaan Vikram

Manoj Joshi translated the body language and humour of Nambi with ease. He lent his voice to Jayaram who’s playing Azhwarkaddiyan Nambi in the film

Dayashanker Pandey effortlessly lent his voice to Pandya assassin Ravidas, played by Kishore originally

Avinash Tiwary has lent his voice to Jayam Ravi's character in the film

Thanks For Reading!

From Dunki to Fighter, 5 upcoming films shot in Kashmir
Find out More