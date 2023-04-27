Bollywood actors who lent their voice to Hindi version of PS-2

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 27, 2023
PS-2 is slated for a worldwide release on April 28, 2023, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam
Take a look at Bollywood actors who have lent their voice to the Hindi version of the film
Aditi Rao Hydari has a huge fan base for her performance, beautiful looks and melodious voice. Fans were mesmerised to hear the actress as Kundavai, played by Trisha
Ranvir Shorey’s voice as Karthi’s character Vanthiyathevan suited him so much that many believed it was Karthi’s voice
Rajesh Khattar has lent his voice to one of the male leads of PS films, Aditya Karikalan, played by Chiyaan Vikram
Manoj Joshi translated the body language and humour of Nambi with ease. He lent his voice to Jayaram who’s playing Azhwarkaddiyan Nambi in the film
Dayashanker Pandey effortlessly lent his voice to Pandya assassin Ravidas, played by Kishore originally
Avinash Tiwary has lent his voice to Jayam Ravi's character in the film
Thanks For Reading!