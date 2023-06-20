'Bloody Daddy' Shahid Kapoor Goes Biking In Bhutan

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 20, 2023

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has taken a much-needed vacation and has gone on a bike trip across Bhutan with his boy gang

The actor was recently seen in the film Bloody Daddy, which released on OTT

Shahid is a known biking aficionado and he is often seen going on bike trips with his boys

The actor has been sharing a slew of pictures from his Bhutan trip on his social media handle

He can be seen biking around Bhutan with two of his friends

Shahid posed at picturesque locations in Bhutan in his biking gear

He also shared a video of himself getting ready for a long day of biking

Meanwhile, Shahid has been delivering back to back hits of late

He will be next seen sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon for a love story which is yet to be titled

