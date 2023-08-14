Blackpink's Jennie Sizzles In Bold Black Demin Look For CK's Fall 2023 Collection

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 14, 2023
Jennie from BLACKPINK turns heads as she dons Calvin Klein's iconic denim in a steamy promotional shoot.
The Solo singer exudes confidence in a blue denim jacket and matching jeans.
She left the jacket casually unbuttoned to showcase her striking white sports bra.
Jennie rocks the ensemble by pairing loose-fitting jeans with sleek black pumps, creating an effortlessly stylish combination.
With her subtly dramatic makeup featuring bold kohl-lined eyes and wet hair, Jennie embodies a captivating aesthetic that's hard to ignore.
Known for her camera prowess, the BLACKPINK member effortlessly steals the show with her confident and alluring poses.
ennie joins a roster of esteemed celebrities, including Jungkook, Kid Cudi, and Kendall Jenner, as the face of Calvin Klein.
Fans, known as BLINKS, shower Jennie with adoration on Twitter, trending "JENNIE KIM" and showering her with praise.
The overwhelming response includes calls for a unique CK line with BLACKPINK, reflecting fans' enthusiasm for the charismatic star's fashion influence.
